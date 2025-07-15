QS2026 rankings: Delhi, Mumbai, B'luru among top global cities for students

Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Chennai are among the top 130 cities worldwide for students, as per the QS Best Student Cities Rankings 2026 announced on July 9. While Mumbai leads the Indian pack by rank, Delhi has been recognised as the most affordable city in the world for students.

All four major Indian cities have improved their positions in the rankings, indicating the growing appeal of India’s higher education system.

The QS Best Student Cities Ranking is compiled by QS Quacquarelli Symonds, a global higher education consultancy that evaluates 150 cities worldwide to arrive at its rankings.

Mumbai has re-entered the global top 100, climbing 15 spots to 98th place. Delhi has moved up seven ranks to reach 104th, while Bengaluru has made the biggest leap among Indian cities, jumping 22 places to 108th. Chennai has also shown strong progress, rising 12 spots to stand at 128th.

High scores for affordability and employment Mumbai and Bengaluru have performed particularly well in the affordability category, both securing positions within the top 15 globally. In terms of employer activity, which reflects graduate employment opportunities, Delhi and Mumbai have both entered the global top 50. Bengaluru has surged 41 places in this category to rank 59th, while Chennai has risen by 29 positions, highlighting increased recognition of its graduates. NEP 2020 driving progress “India’s rising presence in the 2026 QS Best Student Cities Rankings is more than a statistical bump – it reflects a structural shift in the country’s higher education landscape. As we approach the fifth anniversary of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, its focus on global engagement, quality enhancement and student-centric learning is starting to bear fruit on the international stage,” said Jessica Turner, CEO of QS.

This year, Seoul has overtaken London to become the world’s top student city. London, which had held the number one spot for six years in a row, has fallen to third place, mainly due to a sharp fall in its affordability score, where it dropped 11 places to 137th. To be considered, cities must have a population of at least 250,000 and contain at least two universities featured in the QS World University Rankings. The assessment also includes insights from 100,000 survey responses, split between prospective students (desirability) and former students (student voice), with both factors carrying equal weight in the final score.

Global rankings: Highlights Seoul has topped the QS Best Student Cities 2026 ranking for the first time, earning a perfect overall score of 100

Tokyo holds second place with a score of 99.9, driven by strong employer engagement and student satisfaction

Munich and Melbourne retain their top 10 positions, ranking fourth and fifth respectively Asia-Pacific gains and affordability trends Increases in Affordability scores have been widespread in the Asia-Pacific region, with notable improvements across Taipei, Hong Kong (SAR), Tokyo and Seoul, each gaining over 10 points. Ten out of the top 20 ranked cities are now in Asia-Pacific, underlining the region’s rising status in global higher education.