Flash floods: Is India ready with an early disaster warning system?

Tragedy struck Texas a few days ago, when the Kerrville area turned into a watery grave for more than 131 people after a torrential July 4 storm dumped over a foot of rain in under an hour in the Guadalupe River, triggering flash floods, which some are calling among the worst in US history.

A few days later, on July 9, monsoon rains in Southern Mexico triggered flash floods that instantly killed three people.

Closer home, flash floods and landslides in Himachal Pradesh since June have claimed over 100 lives, across Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, and some other districts, besides extensive damage to property as well as crops and livestock.

As commentators and experts look for the reasons behind the devastating flash floods in the US, questions are being raised as to how well countries like India are prepared to face this adverse weather emergency, and if there are adequate advance warning systems to ensure that people can take precautionary measures. Flash Floods and India India is no stranger to flash floods. In fact, every monsoon and sometimes outside of the rainy season, sudden short intense bursts of rain in areas around water bodies, mostly in hilly regions, have been causing flash floods with increased frequency. The Kedarnath disaster of 2013 - caused by a cloudburst in the upper realms of the mountains - washed away almost the entire temple town. The death toll from the disaster crossed 6,000, making it one of the world’s worst natural disasters.

The then Uttarakhand administration was on record saying that the state was ill-prepared to handle a calamity of such proportion and that the early warning systems were inadequate. Subsequently, too, flash floods have struck India multiple times with varying intensity, causing damage to life and property in the northern Himalayan region as well as in the north-Eastern hills and in south India. What causes such devastating flash floods? The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) defines a flash flood as one of short duration with a relatively high peak discharge in which the time interval between the observable causative event and the flood is less than four to six hours.

In other words, flash floods are sudden rushes of water, usually within 3-6 hours of heavy rainfall in that area. Though riverbanks and hilly areas which have rivers in their vicinity are more prone to flash floods, these can even occur in plains. Flash floods are usually localised events but given their intensity, can cause serious damage to human lives and property in the area it hits. According to the WMO, flash floods are among the world’s deadliest natural disasters accounting for over 5,000 deaths every year. The social, economic and environmental impact of flash floods is enormous, with instances of entire communities or villages getting washed away in a matter of hours.

WMO says flash floods account for almost 85 percent of all flooding cases and also have the highest mortality rates among all classes of flooding including riverine flooding and coastal flooding. With climate change and human habitation spreading over the years, the number of adverse weather events in hitherto untouched areas has become more frequent and devastating. Does India have adequate early warning systems? As the monsoon gathers intensity across most parts of India, July and August are the two most critical months in the four-month southwest monsoon season. However, the question remains whether the country is now better prepared to handle flash floods than it was in 2013 and whether early warning systems have been put in place.

Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra says that India is now "definitely" better prepared to forecast flash floods and handle its after-effects. He said that since 2021, India has set-up a ‘flash floods guidance system’ not only for itself but for all of South Asia, including countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. This guidance system has mapped and covered over 100,000 watersheds across the region. A watershed, as per the definition of the US' National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is nothing but a land area that channels rainfall and snowmelt to creeks, streams, and rivers, and eventually to outflow points such as reservoirs, bays, and the ocean.

“In simple terms, a watershed is nothing but an area where water can accumulate,” Mohapatra explains. He said that each watershed that has been mapped by IMD covers an area of around 4x4 kilometres, or about 16 square km. “In other words, a forecast for a watershed covering an area of approximately 16 sq.km is being provided four times in a day. That is in an interval of every six hours,” Mohapatra said. Then there is something called ‘flash flood risk’ which is shared 24 hours before the occurrence of any event. “All this guidance is being provided in different colour codes of yellow, orange, red and green depending upon their intensity just as we give normal rainfall forecast,” Mohapatra said.

“If there is a forecast for 24 hours, one can prepare. And, if there is a forecast for the next 6 hours, then one has to take immediate action,” Mohapatra said. A question of accountability To make sure these alerts are sent out in time, India has developed an adverse weather warning system for events like flash floods. Mohapatra said that the ‘Common Alert Protocol’ developed by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) does such types of personalised weather warnings. He said that several states across the country have developed their own systems to provide personalised weather warnings for events such as heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, heat waves, cold waves, and cyclones, etc.

The emergency operations centre across the states do provide for early warning on adverse weather systems. Mohapatra said then there are mobile applications such as ‘Sachet (meaning: alert)' that provide early warning of adverse weather events in a localised area. Interestingly, flash floods’ as a term does not yet figure in the common alert protocols; however, there is a move to include it. “IMD is the technical partner in providing the forecast. The NDMA coordinates, but the final early warning dissemination lies with the state government,” said Mohapatra, pointing out that it is the state government's responsibility to enter into agreements with telecom service providers to ensure that such warnings go directly to the mobile phone of subscribers.