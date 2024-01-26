R-Day 2024: First army contingent 61 Cavalry parades at Kartavya Path

The first army contingent leading the mechanized column was that of the 61 Cavalry led by Maj Yashdeep Ahlawat on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path here on Friday.

Raised in 1953, 61 Cavalry is the only serving active Horsed Cavalry Regiment in the world, with the amalgamation of all the 'State Horsed Cavalry Unite. It has the unique distinction of leading the last recorded Cavalry charge in history when it took on the Turks at battle of "HAIFA", on 23 Sep 1918.

This Day is also celebrated as its Battle Honour Day (Haifa Day). The Regiment has won 39 Battle Honours and stands tall in Equestrian and Polo with one Padma Shri, one Sarvottam Jeevan Raksha Padak, twelve Arjuna Awards, six Vishisht Seva Medals, fifty two Chief of Army Staff Commendation, two Chief of Air Staff Commendation, two Chief of Staff Committee Commendation, two Chief of Naval Staff Commendation, nine Vice Chief of Army Staff Commendation, eight Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Commendation, one Vice Chief of Naval Staff Commendation and 195 General Officer Commanding in Chief Commendations. Its motto is 'Ashwa Shakti Yashobal' which means 'Horse Power is Forever Supreme'.

The Republic Day 2024 celebrations began after Prime Minister Narendra Modi began paid floral tributes at the National War Memorial to honour bravehearts of the Indian armed forces.

PM Modi was received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on his arrival at the National War Memorial.

This year, the guards were commanded by an Indian Army Officer, Major Indrajeet Sachin from 6th Battalion of Sikh Regiment.

When the Prime Minister laid the wreath, the Inter-Services Guards presented 'Salami Shastra' followed by 'Shok Shastra'. Simultaneously, the buglers sounded the 'Last Post'.

PM Modi observed a two-minute silence in homage to the supreme sacrifices of the armed personnel in protecting the nation after which the buglers played 'Rouse' and the guards presented 'Salami Shastra' again.

The Prime Minister then endorsed his remarks in the digital Visitor's Book of the National War Memorial.

PM Modi was joined by the three service chiefs as he paid his respects at the solemn function. He then proceeded to the Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade.

President Droupadi Murmu leads the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest.

Based on the twin themes of 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Bharat - Loktantra ki Matruka', this year's parade will witness the participation of around 13,000 special Guests - an initiative that will provide an opportunity for people from all walks of life to take part in the celebrations and encourage Jan Bhagidari in this national festival.