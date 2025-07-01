Race for Bengal BJP chief intensifies; new president name likely this week

With less than a year to go for assembly elections, the BJP is all set to announce its new West Bengal president this week, amid intense lobbying, internal deliberations and factional negotiations within the saffron party's state unit.

The party's returning officer and MLA, Deepak Barman, issued a notification confirming the schedule, sparking speculations over who will take over the reins of the state unit ahead of the assembly polls in April-May next year.

Nomination for the Bengal BJP president's post will be accepted on Wednesday, followed by scrutiny and withdrawal on the same day. The final list of candidates will be released at 6 pm, according to the notification.

"If more than one candidate remains in the fray, voting will take place on Thursday from 12 noon, and the results will be declared by 1.30 pm," a senior BJP functionary told PTI. However, several party leaders maintained that the process is mostly a formality and a consensus candidate chosen by the central leadership is likely to be named without a contest. ALSO READ: Former MLC, ABVP veteran, Ramchander Rao elected as Telangana BJP president A section within the party has pitched for a seasoned leader, and one name gaining currency is that of BJP Rajya Sabha MP and senior leader Samik Bhattacharya.

His sudden and formal visit to BJP national president J P Nadda's residence in Delhi on Monday has added to the speculations. "There are reports that he was invited through official channels and held a meeting with Nadda in the presence of senior leader Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is overseeing the Bengal BJP president election process," a party insider told PTI. "It cannot be seen as a coincidence." Although Bhattacharya maintained his meeting with Nadda was to brief him about the recently concluded parliamentary delegation visit post-Operation Sindoor, sources hinted that his name may be the sole nomination submitted in a sealed envelope on Tuesday, indicating a possible consensus candidate.

A state BJP leader confirmed that all saffron party members of the all-party parliamentary delegations, which took part in the global outreach exercise for Operation Sindoor, on Monday met the party president. Bhattacharya, who has been with the party since its early days in Bengal, is seen as a balanced and widely acceptable face. "He has remained largely above intra-party groups, is articulate, media-savvy, and has no visible opposition within the organisation," said an office bearer of the party. "With internal rifts between various powerful lobbies peaking, someone like Samik could be a unifying force," he said. According to top BJP sources, the name of incumbent state president Sukanta Majumdar is once again under active consideration, despite the party's 'one person, one post' policy. Majumdar is also the Union Minister of State for Education in the Narendra Modi-led government.

There are strong arguments on both sides, said a senior BJP leader. ALSO READ: 'Frequent flier PM' off on 5-nation jaunt: Cong takes a jab at Modi "Some believe that Majumdar, having served since 2021, should make way for a fresh face. But, others fear that replacing him now, just eight months before the polls, may disrupt the already fragile organisational structure," he said. Majumdar, a professor of botany, took over from Dilip Ghosh in September 2021. He is a two-time MP from the Balurghat Lok Sabha seat. The sources said the final decision will likely be announced on July 3 during a formal "president felicitation" ceremony at the Science City Auditorium in Kolkata.

Political observers remain divided on the possibility of Bhattacharya's appointment. While some see it as a safe and loyalist choice, others fear it could be a "bad move" for the party, citing concerns over his mass base. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has reportedly backed BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul for the top state post, and has communicated this to the party's Delhi brass. However, most insiders believe that Paul and BJP MP Jyotirmoy Singh Mahato, also in the race, remain outside the zone of serious consideration. "Samik da is leading the race now," a state party leader admitted, requesting anonymity. "He fits the requirement for a face that appeals to both the grassroots and the central leadership." Still, others in the party cite the example of Maharashtra, where a state president was changed less than three months before the polls, and yet led the party to success.

"A well-accepted leader, even if newly appointed, can energise the base, if chosen wisely," the state party leader said. The BJP constitution allows Majumdar to serve a second tenure as president, having completed one full term since taking over in 2021. "But with ministerial responsibilities, it is increasingly difficult for him to do justice to both roles. And the party is clear about its 'one person, one post' guideline," another BJP leader said. As many as 415 state council members will vote if an election is required, though most leaders expect the process to be uncontested. "The final choice will reflect the central leadership's strategy for Bengal. The president will have to strike a balance between visibility, acceptability and discipline," a senior political observer said.