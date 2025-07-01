Home / India News / Bihar Cabinet okays ₹882.87 cr for developing temple at Sita's birthplace

Bihar Cabinet okays ₹882.87 cr for developing temple at Sita's birthplace

Around ₹137 crore will be spent on the renovation of the old Punaura Dham Janki Mandir and ₹728 crore for the development of tourist infrastructure around the temple

The decision came at a state Cabinet meeting chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (File Photo: PTI)
The Bihar government on Tuesday approved more than ₹882 crore for the overall development of 'Punaura Dham Janki Mandir', a Hindu pilgrimage site in Sitamarhi district that is considered the birthplace of Goddess Sita.

The state Cabinet decided at a meeting chaired by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday.

"I am extremely delighted to inform that the state Cabinet on Tuesday approved a comprehensive plan, worth ₹882.87 crore, for the overall development of Punaura Dham, the birthplace of goddess Sita (Janaki), in Sitamarhi district. The plan includes the construction of a grand temple and other structures," Kumar posted on X soon after the meeting.

According to the proposal of the state Tourism department, which was approved by the Cabinet, around ₹137 crore will be spent on the renovation of the old Punaura Dham Janki Mandir and ₹728 crore for the development of tourist infrastructure around the temple. The remaining amount will be spent on the maintenance of the infrastructure for ten years.  ALSO READ: Security boosted at Patna airport after bomb scare; turns out to be a hoax

"The foundation stone of the project will be laid in August. Officials have been instructed in this regard. We are committed to completing the construction of the grand temple in Punaura Dham, Sitamarhi, at the earliest. The comprehensive development will be carried out on the lines of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra, Ayodhya. The construction of the grand temple of Mata Janaki in Punaura Dham is a matter of pride for the people of the country and especially for the people of Bihar," the CM said.

Earlier, the state Cabinet had approved the appointment of Noida-based private firm - M/s Design Associates Inc - as design consultant for the development of the temple.

It is the same firm which is the Consultant for Master Planning & Architectural Services of the 'Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas' temple in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya.

A large number of pilgrims, domestic as well as from outside the country, visit the 'Punaura Dham', which is about 5 km west of Sitamarhi district. Under the new development plan, the state government will develop 'Sita-Vatika', 'Luv-Kush Vatika', construct a 'parikrama path', display kiosks, a cafeteria and playing areas for children.

All connecting roads to the pilgrim site will also be developed. Besides, thematic gates and parking areas are being constructed around the pilgrim site.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 3:45 PM IST

