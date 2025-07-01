Tamil Nadu custodial death: Family of victim moves Madras High Court

The family of an alleged custodial victim from Sivaganga has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the authorities concerned to register a murder case in connection with the incident.
The case came up before the Madras HC bench on Tuesday.
The family pleaded the court for issue of a Writ of Mandamus or any other Writ, order or direction to the respondents, including TN Home Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a murder case based on the complaint of the victim's mother.
Ajithkumar (29) of Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga, was picked up by the local police, reportedly in connection with a theft case earlier. His death later had sparked an outrage, with political parties slamming the government over the issue.
The victim's counsel told reporters that a video purportedly showing policemen in plainclothes assaulting Ajithkumar has been submitted before the court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app