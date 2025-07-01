Home / India News / Tamil Nadu custodial death: Family of victim moves Madras High Court

Tamil Nadu custodial death: Family of victim moves Madras High Court

The family pleaded the court for issue of a Writ of Mandamus or any other Writ, order or direction to the respondents, including TN Home Secretary and DGP to register a murder case

The case came up before the Madras HC bench on Tuesday.
Press Trust of India
Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
The family of an alleged custodial victim from Sivaganga has filed a writ petition in the Madras High Court, seeking a direction to the authorities concerned to register a murder case in connection with the incident.

The family pleaded the court for issue of a Writ of Mandamus or any other Writ, order or direction to the respondents, including TN Home Secretary and the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a murder case based on the complaint of the victim's mother.

Ajithkumar (29) of Tiruppuvanam in Sivaganga, was picked up by the local police, reportedly in connection with a theft case earlier. His death later had sparked an outrage, with political parties slamming the government over the issue.

The victim's counsel told reporters that a video purportedly showing policemen in plainclothes assaulting Ajithkumar has been submitted before the court.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

