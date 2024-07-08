Radhika and Anant Ambani's pre-wedding turns BKC hotels into goldmines

The pre-wedding celebrations of billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani, and his fiancee, Radhika Merchant, have created a ripple effect across Mumbai’s hospitality sector, leading to a surge in hotel occupancy and prices, reported The Hindustan Times.

In the bustling Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), an upscale real estate hub, the two main hotel properties are fully booked, according to travel and hotel websites. And one of the hotels is offering rooms at an astonishing Rs 91,350 per night on July 14, a sharp rise from the usual Rs 13,000. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The much-anticipated wedding is set for July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC, Mumbai. Although there is no official word on where the guests will be accommodated, the skyrocketing hotel rates in BKC and nearby areas suggest a significant influx of high-profile attendees.

Star-studded events and traffic restrictions



The wedding festivities kicked off with international pop sensation Justin Bieber performing on July 5, captivating the who’s who of the entertainment and sports industries. The grand celebrations will continue from July 12 to July 14, featuring a series of illustrious events attended by numerous celebrities and distinguished personalities.

The schedule includes the wedding on July 12, followed by ‘Shubh Aashirwad’ on July 13, where guests will receive divine blessings. The final event, ‘Mangal Utsav’, or the wedding reception, is set for July 14, according to media reports.

In light of the high-profile wedding, the Mumbai Traffic Police has issued an advisory, implementing traffic restrictions around the Jio World Convention Centre from 1 pm to midnight, July 12-15. The advisory aims to mitigate inconvenience to the public by diverting vehicular traffic away from the venue.

More From This Section

Skyrocketing hotel rates and sold-out venues



Hotel rates in the BKC area reflect the heightened demand, with tariffs showing substantial increases. At the Trident BKC, room rates are listed at Rs 10,250 per night plus taxes on July 9, escalating to Rs 16,750 plus taxes on July 15, and Rs 13,750 plus taxes on July 16. No rooms are available from July 10 to July 14, as they are marked ‘sold out’.



Similarly, at Sofitel BKC, room rates are listed at Rs 13,000 plus taxes on July 9, rising sharply to Rs 30,150 on July 12, Rs 40,590 on July 13, and a staggering Rs 91,350 on July 14. Rates drop to Rs 16,560 per night on July 15 and Rs 13,680 on July 16, with no available bookings on July 10 and 11. The hotel website displays a message indicating no availability for these dates.

Alternative accommodation options

