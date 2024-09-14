Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Ragpicker injured in blast happened near plastic bag in central Kolkata

Ragpicker injured in blast happened near plastic bag in central Kolkata

The explosion occurred when he was "near a plastic bag" at the crossing of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road

Kolkata blast
The injured person suffered injuries in his right wrist and is being treated at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 7:39 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A ragpicker was injured in a blast that took place in central Kolkata on Saturday, a police officer said.

The explosion occurred when he was "near a plastic bag" at the crossing of Blochmann Street and SN Banerjee Road.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The injured person was identified as 58-year-old Bapi Das, who lives on a footpath beside S N Banerjee Road. He is a ragpicker," the officer said.

The injured person suffered injuries in his right wrist and is being treated at the Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital.

"The area was cordoned off and a bomb disposal squad reached the place. They checked the bag and the vicinity," he said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kolkata protest: TMC MP labels protesting medics as 'unfit to be doctors'

Junior doctors continue protests against RG Kar rape-murder incident

Bengal doctors' protest: Medicos set fresh demands, government remains firm

Kolkata doctor's mother accuses Mamata Banerjee of lying about compensation

Kolkata rape-murder: Doctors continue with cease work, sit-in protest

Topics :KolkatablastWest Bengal

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 7:39 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story