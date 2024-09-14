Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / RG Kar impasse: Agitating medics to attend meeting at CM Mamata's residence

RG Kar impasse: Agitating medics to attend meeting at CM Mamata's residence

Responding to the mail by West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the agitating doctors said they would attend the meeting and place their demands before the chief minister

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the doctors' protest was ‘definitely a conspiracy by the Centre and some Left parties' FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
The West Bengal government invited agitating junior doctors to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm on Saturday. | FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2024 | 6:52 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The agitating doctors on Saturday evening confirmed they will attend a meeting at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence to resolve the RG Kar hospital impasse.

Responding to the mail by West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, the agitating doctors said they would attend the meeting and place their demands before the chief minister.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

We would attend the meeting with our representatives. We will place our five demands. We are going to the discussions with an open mind, but no one should be under the illusion that we will compromise on our demands, an agitating doctor said.

The West Bengal government invited agitating junior doctors to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's residence at 6 pm on Saturday.

In an email, Chief Secretary Manoj Pant emphasised that 15 representatives of the junior doctors were invited to the meeting.

The development took place hours after the chief minister paid a surprise visit to them at their site of the demonstration outside 'Swasthya Bhavan', the health department headquarters.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

RG Kar protest: Medics send mail to govt, wish to hold talks with CM

WB people offer food to medics, thousands treated free at 'Abhaya' clinic

'You will face same fate as RG Kar medic': Patient's son warns Kolkata doc

Doctors blame WB govt after talks fail, say never sought CM's resignation

Ready to resign for sake of people, says Mamata amid stand-off with doctors

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeKolkata Medical collegedoctors protestsBengal doctors strike

First Published: Sep 14 2024 | 6:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story