Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi arrives in US to further bolster India-America bond

Rahul Gandhi arrives in US to further bolster India-America bond

In a post on X, the Congress party said that Gandhi received a "warm and enthusiastic" welcome at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader
During his visit from September 8-10, the Congress leader would hold numerous interactions in Washington DC and Dallas, including at the University of Georgetown and the University of Texas(Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India Houston
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2024 | 11:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday arrived in the US on a three-day visit during which he will hold "meaningful discussions and insightful conversations" to further strengthen the bond between India and America.

"I am truly delighted by the warm welcome I've received in Dallas, Texas, USA, from the Indian Diaspora and members of the Indian Overseas Congress," Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, said in a Facebook post.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"I eagerly look forward to engaging in meaningful discussions and insightful conversations that will further strengthen the bond between our two nations during this visit," he said, sharing some photographs of his arrival.

In a post on X, the Congress party said that Gandhi received a "warm and enthusiastic" welcome at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

Indian Overseas Congress chairperson Sam Pitroda said last week that the Opposition leader is not coming to the US in his official capacity but will have a chance to interact with a variety of people on Capitol Hill at an "individual level".

"He (Gandhi) will have interactions with the press at the national press club, he will meet with the think tank people and will also have interaction at Georgetown University which is equally important in Washington DC," Pitroda said of Gandhi's first visit to the US since assuming the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

During his visit from September 8-10, the Congress leader would hold numerous interactions in Washington DC and Dallas, including at the University of Georgetown and the University of Texas.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Bajrang Punia appointed working president of All India Kisan Congress

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia join Congress ahead of Haryana elections

Haryana elections: Revolt in BJP as minister, top leaders quit over tickets

Rahul Gandhi visits US on 3-day trip: Top things on agenda explained

Haryana elections: Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia meet Rahul Gandhi

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian National CongressHindus

First Published: Sep 08 2024 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story