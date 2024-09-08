Blaze spread in Delhi factory due to LPG cylinder explosion: Fire officer

As firefighting operations are underway to douse the fire that broke out in a cloth factory in the Bakkarwala area of Outer Delhi on Sunday, Deputy Chief Fire Officer M K Chattopadhyay said that the fire spread due to explosion in LPG cylinder and it has been brought under control. MK Chattopadhyay said, "According to our record, fire broke out here at 6:55 am. This is a commercial godown cum shopping complex. An explosion took place in an LPG cylinder as well. A total of 24 fire tenders have reached the spot. Fire has been brought under control and we will douse the fire in some time." Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Owner RP Traders Runu Mishra said that property worth crores has been damaged.

She said, "I came to know about the incident at 6 pm. When I came, then fire did not erupt in my premises. We tried our best to douse the fire. Then the cylinders exploded suddenly. Property worth crores has been damaged."

A massive fire broke out at a textile factory in the Bakkarwala area of outer Delhi on Sunday morning, officials said.

Thick plumes of smoke and intense flames were seen billowing from the first floor of the double-story building. Fire tenders were rushed to the scene to control the blaze

Delhi Fire Services department officials said that the fire broke out in a clothes factory near Rajiv Ratna Awas in the Bakkarwala area of Outer Delhi.

"Twenty-five fire engines were dispatched to the spot, and firefighting operations are ongoing," they said.