Rahul Gandhi, Kharge, Kejriwal extend birthday greetings to PM Modi

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

"Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Kharge posted on X.

Rahul Gandhi also conveyed wishes, writing, "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also extended greetings on the occasion.

"Birthday greetings to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji. Wishing you good health and a long life," he wrote in a post on X.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore also extended wishes, writing in a post on X, "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy 75th birthday and good health." Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared his 'Modi Story', highlighting the first time he met PM Modi in Jhansi, and saw the 'brilliance of future leadership. Remembering the dedication to the party work on the Prime Minister's 75th birthday, Rajnath Singh said that he also knew how diligent the PM was with work assigned to him while Singh was national president of the BJP. "From 2006, I was national president, so I met him multiple times. Then, I also saw that his suggestions used to be really useful. As far as discipline is concerned, as soon as the election campaign concluded, he came to me and said, President, sir, I am here to give my report card to you. I have finished my campaign work," Singh said in the clip posted on X.