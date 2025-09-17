Home / India News / Delhi to remain partly cloudy today; check all-India weather forecast

Delhi to remain partly cloudy today; check all-India weather forecast

IMD predicts light rain in some regions as monsoon withdrawal progresses; heat and humidity persist across much of India

Delhi Rains, Rain
Weather Today: The IMD predicts similar partly cloudy conditions over the next seven days in Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
Vrinda Goel New Delhi
Sep 17 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies for Delhi on Wednesday. Temperatures in the national capital are expected to hover around a maximum of 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius.
 
The IMD predicts similar partly cloudy conditions over the next seven days, with no significant changes in temperature. The combination of heat and humidity is likely to keep conditions sultry for residents.
 

Air quality remains 'moderate' in Delhi

 
Delhi’s air quality remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Wednesday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 107 at 9 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The 24-hour average AQI on September 16 was 121. Across the National Capital Region, Gurugram recorded an AQI of 90, Noida 148, Greater Noida 212, and Ghaziabad 134.
 
The CPCB classifies air quality as Good (0–50), Satisfactory (51–100), Moderate (101–200), Poor (201–300), Very Poor (301–400), and Severe (401–500).
 

Early withdrawal of southwest monsoon

 
On September 14, the southwest monsoon began withdrawing from some parts of west Rajasthan three days ahead of schedule, according to the IMD. The withdrawal, initially expected on September 17, is now underway, and conditions are becoming favourable for the monsoon to retreat from additional areas in Rajasthan as well as parts of Punjab and Gujarat over the next two to three days. The withdrawal of monsoon will trigger heavy rainfall in some areas. 
 

Heavy rainfall hits Himachal Pradesh

 
Heavy rainfall continues to disrupt daily life in Himachal Pradesh, where the state has suffered significant human and infrastructure losses during this monsoon season. The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) reported 417 deaths so far, including 236 in rain-related incidents such as landslides, flash floods, and drowning, and 181 in road accidents.
 

Uttarakhand faces destruction from cloudbursts

 
Uttarakhand also faced severe damage from overnight cloudbursts and heavy rains, which washed away buildings, roads, and bridges in the state capital Dehradun and other areas. The disasters have left 15 people dead, 16 missing, and around 900 stranded in different locations.
 

Weather outlook across India

 
Northwest India: Uttarakhand and east Uttar Pradesh may experience heavy to very heavy rainfall on September 17
 
East and central India: Light to moderate rain or thunderstorms likely over west Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand on September 17. Bihar could experience isolated very heavy rainfall from September 17 to 19
 
Northeast India: Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected over Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura between September 17–22
 
South India: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms is forecast for Tamil Nadu, coastal Karnataka, Telangana and south interior Karnataka through mid-September
 
West India: Light to moderate rain and thunderstorms are expected over Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada on September 17, and over Konkan and Goa between September 17–18
 

Sep 17 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

