Home / India News / Rahul Gandhi leaves hospital after week-long wellness treatment in Kerala

Rahul Gandhi leaves hospital after week-long wellness treatment in Kerala

He thanked the doctors and staff for the "love and care" they shared for him

Press Trust of India Malappuram (Kerala)
Rahul Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 29 2023 | 10:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday completed his Ayurvedic wellness treatment at the famous Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala here and left for Delhi.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said his stay at the hospital was a rejuvenating experience.

He thanked the doctors and staff for the "love and care" they shared for him.

"My stay at the Arya Vaidya Sala in Kottakkal has been a rejuvenating experience. My heartfelt thanks to Dr. PM Varier and his team of doctors and other staff, for the love and care they shared with me these past few days," he posted on Facebook with a picture.

On July 25, Gandhi attended a condolence meeting at Malappuram, organised by the Congress party in memory of former Kerala chief minister Oommen Chandy.

Last Wednesday, he offered prayers at Sri Viswambhara Temple situated on the premises of Arya Vaidya Sala.

Later, Gandhi had also witnessed a Kathakali performance at PSV Natyasangham, a centre of national repute.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi had said that he thoroughly enjoyed the enthralling performance of Kathakali by PSV Natyasangham, a renowned classical centre under the aegis of Arya Vaidya Sala Kottakkal that was established by the legendary 'Vaidyaratnam' PS Varier."

He had said that each art form of India is a reflection of its diverse histories and cultures.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Rahul Gandhi convicted in Modi surname defamation case: What we know so far

Should you subscribe to Yatharth Hospital's IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Digvijaya offers residence to Rahul after he was asked to vacate bungalow

Centre releases Rs 22.20 cr for treatment of patients with rare diseases

Girdawari to assess flood damage in Punjab, Govt pegs loss at Rs 1,500 cr

BCAS to launch aviation 'security culture week' for 1st time from July 31

Violence during Muharram processions in west Delhi, 10 cops injured

Rohingya infiltration 'alarming' and threat to nation's security: Assam CM

5 Khalistan Liberation Force operatives arrested by Punjab Police

Topics :Rahul GandhiKerala

First Published: Jul 29 2023 | 10:33 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

HUL Lifebuoy, GAVI to take Safal Shuruaat campaign to Indonesia next year

Paris-based Capgemini to invest 2 bn euro in artificial intelligence

Politics

Stormy monsoon sessions likely again over Manipur, no-confidence motion

'Has India-China border dispute resolved?' Congress on EAM's claim

Technology

AMD plans to invest $400 mn in India to expand R&D, engineering operations

Android gets 'unknown tracker alerts' feature: What is it, how does it work

World News

Trade between Russia, Africa reached $18 billion in 2022: Vladimir Putin

Japan's central bank retains interest rate, will fine-tune bond purchases

Next Story