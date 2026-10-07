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Rahul, Priyanka, other MPs detained after being removed from protest site

Gandhi and other MPs and leaders were headed in buses to the Jantar Mantar protest site after they were stopped by the police from proceeding further

They staged a sit in at the roundabout itself, with Priyanka Gandhi lying on the road along with other women leaders, while carrying a copy of the Constitution.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks to the media aboard a bus carrying INDIA bloc MPs en route to Jantar Mantar for a sit-in protest against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 6:36 PM IST
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Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were forcibly removed on Wednesday by police and were detained after they along with other leaders staged a sit-in at the roundabout near Shangri-La hotel in central Delhi.

Gandhi and other MPs and leaders were headed in buses to the Jantar Mantar protest site after they were stopped by the police from proceeding further.

They staged a sit in at the roundabout itself, with Priyanka Gandhi lying on the road along with other women leaders, while carrying a copy of the Constitution.

Security personnel gathered in large numbers at the site and they first forcibly removed Rahul Gandhi, and put him inside a police bus after carrying him on their shoulders.

Some of the Congress leaders including Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Udai Bhanu Chib alighted atop the bus carrying Rahul Gandhi, while Mumtaz Patel sat on its bonnet.

A large posse of women police personnel then started removing Priyanka Gandhi and other women who were lying on the road. They were forcibly removed and put into buses and were taken away from the site.

Opposition MPs earlier held a lunch meeting at a restaurant in central Delhi, from where they headed to the Jantar Mantar protest site in buses. Several other opposition MPs were also detained by the police.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Rahul GandhiPriyanka GandhiElection Commission of IndiaprotestsOpposition parties

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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 6:36 PM IST

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