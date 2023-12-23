Home / India News / RailTel to implement integrated communication system in NFR's new line

RailTel to implement integrated communication system in NFR's new line

The public sector undertaking will also undertake emergency call arrangements in tunnels and integrated passenger information systems at railway stations along the section

Press Trust of India Guwahati

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
PSU RailTel has been tasked with implementing an integrated tunnel communication system along the new single line Bhairabi-Sairang section of the Lumding division of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), an official statement said on Saturday.

The total project will cost Rs 66.83 crore and will cover 32 tunnels with a total length of about 12,643 metres (12.6 km), it said.

The Bhairabi-Sairang line in Mizoram is one of the toughest sections where problems of road approach, non-availability of materials, higher cost of transportation and tough terrain make it a very challenging work to execute, the statement said.

The project also includes provision of supply and installation of IT data networking infrastructure, PA and emergency/SOS call points system and IP-based CCTV surveillance system.

This state-of-the-art system is designed to provide uninterrupted radio communication between handheld radios inside tunnels and the base station at tunnel control rooms and station masters of adjacent stations.

The communication channels within the tunnel operate independently, simultaneously and without any risk of failure. The successful implementation of this system is pivotal for ensuring the safety and efficiency of train operations within the challenging terrain of tunnels, the release said.

The system also boasts user-friendly operation and maintenance, contributing to a streamlined and efficient communication infrastructure within the tunnels.

RailTel is also implementing tunnel radio communication projects for the Katra-Banihal section of the Northern Railway, the Panvel-Karjat, Karjat-Lonawala and Kasara-Igatpuri sections of the Central Railway and the Castle Rock-Kulem section (Braganza Ghat) of the South Western Railway, the release added.

Topics :Railways Indian RailwaysNortheast India

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

