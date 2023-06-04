Home / India News / Railways recorded 11 train collisions since 2017-18: Railway safety data

Has paid Rs 14 crores in compensation after 50 train accident deaths, nearly 400 injuries

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2023 | 8:21 AM IST
The Indian Railways have had 11 collisions in five years since 2017-18, though collisions account for only a fraction of total train accidents.

Derailments, level crossing accidents, fires and other miscellaneous incidents account for around 20 times the number of incidents as collisions; according to an analysis of railway safety data. Compared to 11 collisions, there have been 22 level crossing accidents, 23 fires and 182 derailments since 2017-18; shows data available till 2021-22. The average share of collisions in the last twenty years in overall train accidents has been 4.7 per cent (chart 1).  



The total number of train accidents has actually come down in the last twenty years. There were 415 such incidents in 2001-02. This has dropped to 34 by 2021-22. This does not appear to merely be a pandemic phenomenon. The number of accidents shows a declining trend over the years. It had dropped below 100 in 2017-18. The number of instances dropped to 59 in 2018-19 compared to 73 in 2017-18. The numbers fell to 21 in 2020-21 which saw curtailed operations because of the Covid-19 pandemic. It has since risen again in 2021-22, though below pre-pandemic levels.

The Indian Railways also tracks the number of passengers killed or injured in train accidents. The peak over the last two decades was in 2005-06. There were 315 passengers killed and 627 injured during the year. This also shows a declining trend over the years. There were 16 passengers killed and 86 injured in 2018-19. The 2019-20 and 2020-21 years saw zero passengers killed, though 73 were injured. It was not clear if the railways include incidents such as when 16 migrant workers fell asleep on train tracks and were killed after being run over during the May 2020 lockdown. There are no deaths or injuries due to train accidents recorded in 2020-21 (chart 2).



It had paid Rs 1-7 crore annually over the last five years as compensation to passengers. The total payout works out to under Rs 14 crore between 2017-18 to 2021-22.

The March 2021 ‘Derailment In Indian Railways’ report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India noted a 30-100 per cent shortfall in the inspection of tracks, as well as other issues such as inquiry reports not being submitted or acted upon on time after an accident.

“In 63 per cent of cases, the ‘inquiry reports’ were not submitted to the accepting authority within the prescribed time schedule. In 49 per cent of cases, there was a delay in the acceptance of the reports by accepting authorities,” it said.

A train collision avoidance system ‘Kavach’ has only been deployed in a limited fashion so far in terms of kilometres (km) of the route covered, going by data from the Indian Railways Year Book 2021-22.

“The system has been provided on 1,445 Route Km of Indian Railways, on South Central Railway,” it said.

The railways' total route length is in excess of 68,000 kilometres.

There were over 250 people dead and 1,000 injured after a train accident in Odisha on Friday. The Howrah Superfast Express collided with the Coromandel Express. The worst accident was reportedly in 1981 when 800 people died after a train fell into the river while crossing a bridge in Bihar.

First Published: Jun 04 2023 | 8:21 AM IST

