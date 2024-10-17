Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Railways to cut advance booking period from 120 days to 60: New rules here

Railways to cut advance booking period from 120 days to 60: New rules here

The Indian Railways clarified that the bookings made under the current 120-day ARP before October 31 will remain valid

Train, Indian Railway
The revised changes do not apply to certain daytime express trains. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 2:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Indian Railways is set to reduce the advance reservation period (ARP) for train bookings from 120 days to 60 days, excluding the day of travel, an official press release said on Wednesday.

These changes will come into effect from November 1, 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The Railways clarified that bookings made under the current 120-day ARP before October 31 will remain valid. It also stated that any cancellations for bookings made beyond the new 60-day ARP will still be allowed.

According to the official notice, the revised changes do not apply to certain daytime express trains, such as the Taj Express and Gomti Express, which have different advance reservation limits. Additionally, the 365-day advance booking option for foreign tourists will remain unchanged, the Railways said.
The advance train ticket booking system is a feature that allows passengers to plan their journeys conveniently. Previously, the Railways allowed this facility up to 120 days, or four months, in advance of the journey date. However, the new rules have reduced this window by half.

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana chief minister for 2nd time

MP man to chant 'Bharat mata ki jai' for bail after 'Pak zindabad' slogan

Playing it safe: How a bomb threat is handled at an Indian airport

Centre plans strict norms to prevent hoax bomb threats to airlines

Bihar CM conducts high-level review after spurious liquor deaths in state


While no reason has been provided by the Railways for this change, it is expected to potentially increase ticket availability closer to travel dates. Besides the official ticket booking partner IRCTC, train tickets can also be booked on third-party platforms like Makemytrip, Paytm, and Rail Yatri, among others.

In the case of some intercity day trains, the ARP is shorter. Moreover, the Railways allows an individual to book tickets for only up to six passengers on one requisition form, provided that all passengers are travelling to the same destination and on the same train. An alternative facility provided by the Railways is the tatkal scheme, which allows passengers to book train tickets on short notice, typically available for travel within a day or two.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Over 2,950 special trains announced for festive rush; check key details

Special trains to be run between Panvel and Nanded on Diwali, Chhath Puja

Passengers of hit express train sent to Darbhanga by spl train: Railways

RRB recruitment: Junior Engineer 2024 exam dates out at official website

Rs 14,700 crore allocated for rail development in Madhya Pradesh: Vaishnaw

Topics :Indian RailwaysCentral RailwayBS Web Reportstrain journeyTrain ticketsRailway Ministry

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story