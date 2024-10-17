With over 20+ bomb threats, here's how it is managed at an Indian Airport

In the past four days, Indian carriers have handled over 20 bomb threats, all of which have been confirmed as hoaxes. But how exactly is a bomb threat managed at an Indian airport? Handling bomb threats at Indian airports involves a highly coordinated response, following strict protocols to ensure safety while minimising disruption.

The primary goal is to verify the credibility of the threat, neutralise any potential danger, and ensure the safety of passengers, staff, and infrastructure. Indian airports follow guidelines established by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) and are supported by local police, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and specialised bomb disposal units.

Initial Threat Assessment

When a bomb threat is received—whether via phone, email, or any other medium—airport operators or airlines immediately alert the CISF. The first step is to assess the credibility of the threat. This is done by the Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC), which is present at each airport. The committee comprises officials from the airport operator, CISF, BCAS, and others. Factors such as the origin of the threat, specific details provided, and the timing of the message are evaluated. If a threat is classified as "non-specific," the aircraft is not subjected to inspection. However, if the threat is deemed "specific," the aircraft is taken for thorough inspection.

Flight Delays and Diversions

If a threat is considered specific, planes on the ground may be moved to isolated areas of the airport for inspection. For in-flight threats, pilots inform air traffic controllers, who then coordinate to divert the plane to the nearest airport equipped to handle such emergencies. The airport is alerted to prepare necessary resources such as fire brigades, bomb disposal squads, and sniffer dogs. After landing, passengers are deboarded, and the aircraft is carefully inspected.

Bomb Disposal Units and Sweep Operations

When a threat is specific, specialised bomb disposal squads, often from the CISF or state police forces, are called to the scene. These teams conduct thorough sweeps of the aircraft using bomb detection dogs, X-ray machines, and other advanced equipment. Luggage, cargo, and any other suspicious items are scanned and inspected. “It’s a time-consuming process,” noted one airport official.

Conclusion

Once the inspection is complete and the aircraft is declared safe, normal operations resume. If the airline arranges an alternate plane during the inspection, passengers are transferred to the new aircraft. However, if no alternate aircraft is available, passengers are reboarded onto the same plane after clearance from security authorities.