Home / India News / Railways to slash fares of AC chair car, executive classes by up to 25%

Railways to slash fares of AC chair car, executive classes by up to 25%

"This scheme shall be applicable in AC chair car and executive classes of all trains having AC seating accommodation, including Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches," the Railway Board order stated

Press Trust of India New Delhi
This scheme will not be applicable on special trains introduced as holiday or festival specials

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2023 | 2:43 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fares of AC chair cars and executive classes of all trains, including Vande Bharat, and those with Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches will be reduced by up to 25 per cent, depending on occupancy, a Railway Board order has stated.

The fares will also depend on those of competitive modes of transport.

With a view to optimising utilisation of accommodation, the rail ministry has decided to delegate powers to principal chief commercial managers of railway zones to introduce discounted fare schemes in trains with AC seating.

"This scheme shall be applicable in AC chair car and executive classes of all trains having AC seating accommodation, including Anubhuti and Vistadome coaches," the Railway Board order stated.

"The element of discount shall be up to a maximum 25 per cent on the basic fare. Other charges like reservation charge, super fast surcharge, GST, etc, as applicable, shall be levied separately. The discount may be provided in any or all the classes on the basis of occupancy," it said.

The order also said that trains having "classes with occupancy less than 50 per cent (either end-to-end or in some specified legs/sections depending upon the sections where discount is to be provided) during the last 30 days shall be taken into consideration."

The fares of competitive modes of transport will be the criteria while deciding the quantum of discount, it added.

The discount can be given for the first and/or last leg of the journey and/or intermediate sections and/or end-to-end journey provided the occupancy is less than 50 per cent in that leg/section/end-to-end.

"The discount shall be implemented with immediate effect. However, no refund of fare shall be admissible for already booked passengers," it said.

In case of trains where flexi fare is applicable in a particular class and the occupancy is poor, the scheme can be withdrawn initially as a measure to increase the occupancy.

This scheme will not be applicable on special trains introduced as holiday or festival specials.

Also Read

Rail Budget FY24: Focus on incomplete projects, big push for Make in India

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Kerala to get its first Vande Bharat Express, BJP starts celebrations

Surekha Yadav becomes first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express train

Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat to run 6 days a week, halt at Ayodhya, Basti

Bengal governor takes stock of panchayat polls, meets bomb-attack victim

K'taka HC stays probe into poll code violation case against BJP chief Nadda

India, Tanzania started trade settlements in local currencies: Jaishankar

Implementing UCC not easy like revoking Article 370: Ghulam Nabi Azad

2020 Delhi riots: Court acquits 6 accused of arson, loot, rioting

Topics :Railways Indian RailwaysTravel

First Published: Jul 08 2023 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story