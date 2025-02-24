Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Railways will achieve 100% electrification in FY26: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Railways will achieve 100% electrification in FY26: Ashwini Vaishnaw

He said that as of date, over 97 per cent electrification of Railways has been achieved and by FY 2025-26, it will achieve 100 per cent electrification

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Ashwini, Vaishnaw
On drawing power from renewable energy sources, the minister said 1,500 MW or 1.5 GW capacity has already been tied to be supplied to Railways as of date. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 7:10 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Railways will achieve 100 per cent electrification in the next fiscal year and is making rapid progress in the usage of renewable energy as well, union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Monday.

In a virtual address at the MP Global Investors Summit (GIS) 2025 after the signing of a power purchase agreement with the state, Railways Minister Vaishnaw said the government has set a target of making railways net zero by 2030.

As of date, over 97 per cent electrification of Railways has been achieved and by FY 2025-26, it will achieve 100 per cent electrification, he added.

On drawing power from renewable energy sources, the minister said 1,500 MW or 1.5 GW capacity has already been tied to be supplied to Railways as of date.

"The 170 MW power purchase agreement (PPA) signed with Madhya Pradesh today is an important step in this direction," he added.

The PPA has been signed between Railways, Waree Energies and Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Ltd (RUMSL).

Also Read

Railways operates 14,000 trains to facilitate pilgrims for Maha Kumbh Mela

RailTel secures Rs 288 cr tender to instal Kavach at 71 railway stations

Railways on high alert as devotees flock to Prayagraj for final Amrit Snan

RRB Group D 2025: Registration deadline for 32,438 vacancies extended

Railways asks X to remove stampede videos in 36 hrs, cites ethical concerns

The minister assured that Railways is ready to purchase from MP whatever renewable power it can generate provided supplies are stable.

He said, "If Madhya Pradesh can set up nuclear power plants too, Railways is ready to buy. We are interested in wind power as well."  Vaishnaw asserted that Railways is also open to sign PPA with other states on similar models signed with Madhya Pradesh for renewable energy supplies.

He stated that MP has received a record railway budget of Rs 14,745 crore for 2025-26.

Before 2014, the rate of construction of railway lines in MP used to be only 29-30 km annually, he said, adding that this has now increased to 223 km per year now.

"The speed of work has increased by 7.5 times and the fund has been increased by 23 times," Vaishnaw said.

The minister also highlighted several newly sanctioned rail projects in the state while sharing updates on the progress of the ongoing projects.

A total investment of Rs 1.04 lakh crore is currently on in various railway projects associated with Madhya Pradesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: Grap 2 curbs revoked amid dip in pollution levels in Delhi

MP has potential for 18-fold growth to be $2.1 trn economy by 2047-48: CII

CAQM revokes Grap-2 curbs in Delhi-NCR as pollution levels improve

Decoded: What is the border tussle between Maharashtra and Karnataka?

NGT reserves order on Kumbh 2025 sanitation plea, petitioner seeks Rs 10 cr

Topics :Indian RailwaysElectrificationRailways

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 7:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story