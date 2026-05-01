Rain, thunderstorms cool North India as heatwave persists in other regions

India’s weather is currently marked by a striking contrast, as parts of the country battle intense summer heat while others experience a spell of rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. The shifting pattern has created a mix of conditions, offering relief in some regions even as heatwave risks persist elsewhere.

North India gets respite from heat

Several northern states, including Delhi, have seen a welcome dip in temperatures in recent days. Rain, thunderstorms and strong winds have helped cool daytime conditions, bringing a noticeable respite from the early onset of summer heat.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) expects this trend of light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds, to continue across the western Himalayan region and adjoining plains over the coming days. This will likely keep temperatures in check and maintain relatively pleasant conditions.

Rainfall and thunderstorm activity Eastern and northeastern parts of the country are set for sustained rainfall activity, with fairly widespread showers, thunderstorms and strong winds expected to dominate the weather pattern. Some areas may also witness heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with occasional thundersqualls and hailstorms. Parts of central India are also likely to experience intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms, though temperature trends remain relatively steady. Southern states are also expected to receive scattered rainfall with occasional heavy spells, thunderstorms and gusty winds. However, despite these rain events, hot and humid conditions are likely to persist in several southern and coastal areas.

Heatwave alerts Even as rain brings relief in many regions, heatwave conditions remain a concern in parts of central and western India. Areas such as Vidarbha and Rajasthan are likely to experience intense heat, with temperatures staying above normal levels. Hot and humid conditions are also expected to prevail in pockets of eastern and southern India, adding to discomfort despite rainfall activity. Maximum temperatures are expected to rise slightly in northwest India before dipping again as rainfall activity intensifies. Central India may see a marginal decline in temperatures initially, followed by stable conditions, while the rest of the country is likely to witness no significant change.