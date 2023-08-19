Home / India News / Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C

Rainfall in parts of Delhi, minimum temperature recorded at 25.4 deg C

The national capital recorded 13 mm rainfall till 8.30 am and the weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate showers during the day

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Vehicles ply on roads during rains, in New Delhi (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 10:28 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

There was rainfall in parts of Delhi early Saturday and the city's minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The national capital recorded 13 mm rainfall till 8.30 am and the weather department has predicted generally cloudy skies with light to moderate showers during the day.

It said the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity at 8.30 am was at 96 per cent.

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the 'moderate' category with a reading of 151 at 8 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Also Read

Cyclone Mocha likely to hit India's eastern coast next week, details here

Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Delhi Environment Min convenes meeting amid Delhi's worsening air quality

Bracing for Biparjoy: Cyclones hitting India's coasts become more frequent

HC gives 4 weeks to UP govt, LDA to respond on stalled JP project

Thorough investigation needed in JU death case: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Many fishermen were brought back to homeland since 2014: MoS Murugan

No FIR against entrepreneurs, traders in UP without investigation

LIVE: Over 200 Meiteis who entered Myanmar have returned, says Manipur CM

Topics :Monsoon in IndiaUP rainsmonsoonsDelhi air qualityIMD

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 10:28 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: Report

NCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50K

MP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in Ukraine

Centre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS Securities

Laptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction

Next Story