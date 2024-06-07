Rainfall, strong winds likely over 10 districts in MP in next 24 hours: Met

The meteorological office on Friday predicted rainfall and strong wind in some parts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

The met office also issued an orange alert in some districts which include Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Indore, Dewas, Dhar, Betul, Ujjain, Jhabua and Alirajpur in the state.

"Currently, a cyclone has formed in the upper air of Northwest Madhya Pradesh. A cyclone is also formed in Rajasthan due to which moisture is arriving from the Arabian Sea. Due to the moisture, movement of clouds is being seen. As a result of which, there may be rain with strong winds in Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Indore, Dewas, Dhar, Betul and nearby places. The wind speed can be 50-60 kilometres an hour and hail storms may also be seen at some places. We have issued an orange alert in 10 districts for the same," said VS Yadav Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

Apart from this, the temperature has started to increase in North East Madhya Pradesh which includes the Gwalior-Chambal region, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Niwari, Rewa, and Sidhi district. It can lead to a heatwave, he added.

He further said, "The monsoon is likely to arrive in the state after June 18. Right now wherever it is raining, the temperature which used to be 44-43 degree celsius has now reduced to 40-42 degree celsius."

Besides, according to the met office, the heatwave is likely to prevail in Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur and Niwari districts in the state on Friday. Similarly on Saturday, along with the above district, Singrauli, Satna and Maihar will also experience heatwave in the state.