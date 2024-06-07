Home / India News / Rainfall, strong winds likely over 10 districts in MP in next 24 hours: Met

Rainfall, strong winds likely over 10 districts in MP in next 24 hours: Met

The met office also issued an orange alert in some districts which include Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Indore, Dewas, Dhar, Betul, Ujjain, Jhabua and Alirajpur in Madhya Pradesh

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon
People cover themselves while riding a two-wheeler amid heavy rainfall, in Hyderabad on Thursday.(Photo: ANI)
ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 11:59 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The meteorological office on Friday predicted rainfall and strong wind in some parts of Madhya Pradesh in the next 24 hours.

The met office also issued an orange alert in some districts which include Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Indore, Dewas, Dhar, Betul, Ujjain, Jhabua and Alirajpur in the state.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"Currently, a cyclone has formed in the upper air of Northwest Madhya Pradesh. A cyclone is also formed in Rajasthan due to which moisture is arriving from the Arabian Sea. Due to the moisture, movement of clouds is being seen. As a result of which, there may be rain with strong winds in Barwani, Khargone, Khandwa, Indore, Dewas, Dhar, Betul and nearby places. The wind speed can be 50-60 kilometres an hour and hail storms may also be seen at some places. We have issued an orange alert in 10 districts for the same," said VS Yadav Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal.

Apart from this, the temperature has started to increase in North East Madhya Pradesh which includes the Gwalior-Chambal region, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Niwari, Rewa, and Sidhi district. It can lead to a heatwave, he added.

He further said, "The monsoon is likely to arrive in the state after June 18. Right now wherever it is raining, the temperature which used to be 44-43 degree celsius has now reduced to 40-42 degree celsius."

Besides, according to the met office, the heatwave is likely to prevail in Gwalior, Datia, Bhind, Sidhi, Rewa, Mauganj, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur and Niwari districts in the state on Friday. Similarly on Saturday, along with the above district, Singrauli, Satna and Maihar will also experience heatwave in the state.

Also Read

Heatwave scare in India: 45 lives lost in past 36 hours, death toll hits 87

Deaths rising, govt must declare heatwave 'national calamity': Rajasthan HC

Heatwave to continue in North India till June 5; IMD issues rainfall alert

Heatwave scare grows as Nagpur boils at 56 degrees C, all eyes on monsoon

Heatwave: Odisha records 45 deaths in last 24 hours, toll hits 141

Explained: Agniveer scheme and points of contention among BJP allies

Haryana has steadily reduced water flow to Delhi in last 3 days: Atishi

Indian Railways eyes 250 km/h trains: These countries can manufacture them

Curfew imposed in Manipur's Jiribam after protests over killing of man

Watchman dead, over 40 girl students rescued from fire in Pune hostel

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Madhya PradeshCycloneRainfallChambalHeatwaverajasthanIndian monsoon

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story