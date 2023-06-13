Home / India News / Raj govt approves road safety task force, targets 50% accident reduction

A dedicated task force for road safety will be set up at the district level to curb road accidents, the Rajasthan government said, adding that it aims to reduce accidents

Press Trust of India Jaipur
Jun 13 2023
A dedicated task force for road safety will be set up at the district level to curb road accidents, the Rajasthan government said, adding that it aims to reduce accidents and deaths linked to it by 50 per cent by 2030.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has given approval for the formation of 'Road Safety Task Force' at the district level involving officers of various departments. The Department of Transport and Road Safety will be the administrative arm of this task force, the statement said.

A meeting of the task force will be held at least once every three months. The District Road Safety Task Force will be responsible for effective implementation of the annual action plan, and the decisions of the committee to bring about 50 per cent reduction in road accidents and deaths linked to it by 2030, it said. The tenure of the District Road Safety Task Force will be three years, the statement added.

Topics :rajasthanRoad safetyRoad Accidents

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 5:20 PM IST

Next Story