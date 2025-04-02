Raj Thackeray's MNS protests against Abir Gulaal for casting Fawad Khan

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, has announced its opposition to the release of the upcoming film Abir Gulaal, which features Pakistani actor Fawad Khan.

Ameya Khopkar, president of the party’s cinema wing, reiterated the MNS’ long standing stance against films starring Pakistani actors.

In a post on X, Khopkar said, “Despite saying so many times that films by Pakistani artists will not be released in India, some nasty mangoes are still being pulled out. Then the people of Man Sainik will have to do the work of throwing them in the trash and we will do it, and will continue to do it…”

“Those who want to take Pakistani artists to task, let them be happy, but remember that the match is with us,” he said.

Addressing the controversy, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam said, “There is widespread hatred for Pakistan in India. When a film from Pakistan is released, Indian audiences do not prefer watching it. Even if a few people watch it out of curiosity, Pakistani artists have never been able to gain widespread success in India.”

He said, “If the central government has a policy on this, it should be implemented. The decision on whether Pakistani films should be released in India or if their artists should be allowed to work here must be made by the government.”

Abir Gulaal, featuring Fawad Khan alongside Vaani Kapoor, is slated for a theatrical release on May 9. Directed by Aarti S Bagdi, the film is produced by Indian Stories, A Richer Lens, and Aarjay Pictures. The makers had unveiled a teaser on April 1, officially announcing its release date.

Pakistan's actors banned in India

In the aftermath of the 2016 Uri attack, where 19 Indian soldiers were killed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, tensions between India and Pakistan escalated significantly. The attack, described as one of the deadliest on Indian security forces in decades, prompted strong reactions across India, including in its entertainment industry.

The Indian Motion Picture Producers’ Association (IMPPA) passed a resolution on September 29, 2016, banning Pakistani actors and technicians from working in Indian films. The ban was declared indefinite, pending a return to normalcy in relations between the two nations.

The move followed mounting political pressure. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had issued an ultimatum to Pakistani artists, including actors like Fawad Khan and Ali Zafar, to leave India within 48 hours or face consequences. Concerts by Pakistani singers such as Atif Aslam and Shafqat Amanat Ali were also cancelled during this period.