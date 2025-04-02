Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: 'INDIA bloc unanimously decides to oppose the Bill,' says KC Venugopal

9:30 AM
Waqf Bill Live: Samajwadi Party to oppose bill in Parliament, says Sambhal MP
Samajwadi Party Member of Parliament from Sambhal, Zia ur Rehman Barq, reiterated the party’s firm opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill. “We have opposed this bill from the beginning. When it was first introduced in the House, our party, led by Akhilesh Yadav, raised strong objections,” Barq said.
He clarified that the opposition is not rooted in political rivalry. “Our objection is not because it has been brought by the Bharatiya Janata Party–National Democratic Alliance government, but because the bill contains several provisions that infringe upon the rights of our people.”
Barq expressed disappointment over the bill being referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), stating that it gave them hope of corrective changes, but the process proved to be a mere formality. “The report was presented in line with the government’s preferences,” he said.
He warned that when the bill is reintroduced in the House, the Samajwadi Party would “strongly oppose” it. “The government may have the numbers, but its allies must realise that supporting this bill could have serious consequences. We urge the government to refrain from authoritarian actions and withdraw the bill,” he added.