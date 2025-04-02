Waqf Amendment Bill LIVE: 'INDIA bloc unanimously decides to oppose the Bill,' says KC Venugopal

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, is expected to be tabled in Parliament on Wednesday, with both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) issuing whips to their Members of Parliament (MPs) to ensure full attendance in the House. In the absence of any visible bipartisan consensus between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition INDIA bloc, the outcome is likely to be determined by a floor majority. The Bill is scheduled to be introduced for consideration and passing after the Question Hour, following which an eight-hour discussion has been allocated, subject to extension. The legislation seeks to amend the Waqf Act, 1995, with the aim of addressing long-standing challenges in the regulation and management of waqf properties. Key proposed changes include renaming the Act, updating the definition of waqf, streamlining the registration process, and incorporating technology to improve the maintenance of waqf records. The Waqf Act, 1995, has faced sustained criticism for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachment of waqf properties. The amendment aims to strengthen the efficiency and accountability of waqf boards in India.