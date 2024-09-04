Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Rajasthan Cabinet approves 33% reservation for women in police force

Rajasthan Cabinet approves 33% reservation for women in police force

Deputy CM Dr Prem Chand Bairwa said an amendment to Rajasthan Police Subordinate Services Rules, 1989, was approved in cabinet meeting, paving the way for the one-third quota for women in police

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Bhajan Lal, Bhajan
A notification will be issued soon by the Personnel department in this regard. | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 10:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday approved 33 per cent reservation to women in the police force and five per cent additional allowance to pensioners.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, also approved a proposal to allot land for a 3,150 MW solar power project.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Deputy Chief Minister Dr Prem Chand Bairwa said an amendment to the Rajasthan Police Subordinate Services Rules, 1989, was approved in the cabinet meeting, paving the way for the one-third quota for women in police.

A notification will be issued soon by the Personnel department in this regard, he added.

Dr Bairwa said the cabinet has also taken measures in connection with beneficiaries of pensions for retiring state government employees.

If there is no other eligible member, then the names of specially-abled (vishesh yogya) children, dependent parents, and specially-abled siblings can now be permanently added to the Pension Payment Order, he said.

More From This Section

News updates: NCLT extends Go First's insolvency resolution deadline

Bihar BJP MP from Araria gets threatening message from notorious gangster

Odisha CM Majhi announces Rs 10 cr aid for calamity-hit Kerala, Tripura

India, Brunei stress navigation freedom, discuss defence cooperation

Aparajita Bill ups punishment for rape; probe in 21 days, trial in 30

For this, approval has been given to amend Rules 67 and 87 of the Rajasthan Civil Services Pension Rules, 1996 under the pension rules of the central government, he said.

He also said that consequent to the CM's announcement of giving a 5 per cent additional allowance to pensioners of 70 to 75 years of age during a discussion on the Rajasthan Appropriation and Finance Bill in the Assembly, approval was given to replace Rule 54B of Rajasthan Civil Services Pension Rules, 1996.

Law and Justice Minister Jogaram Patel said that the land allotment for 3,150 MW solar power projects will increase employment opportunities and the state's revenue.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Airtel deploys more spectrum in Rajasthan to boost 5G, 4G network capacity

IMD issues 'red' alert for Gujarat, Rajasthan; floods displace thousands

Adani Power to boost Kawai plant capacity with Rs 18,000 crore investment

Rajasthan Police SI paper leak: Police request govt to cancel the exam

Rajasthan govt plans 14 new industrial areas ahead of investment summit

Topics :rajasthanPoliceWomen Reservation Bill

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 10:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story