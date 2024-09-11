Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Govt approves Rs 10,900 cr PM E-DRIVE scheme to push electric mobility

Cabinet has approved the PM E-DRIVE scheme with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore for two years to boost adoption of electric vehicles in India, replacing FAME programme that ran for nine years till March

Representative Image: Electric Vehicles in India
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2024 | 8:42 PM IST
The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the PM E-DRIVEScheme with an outlay of Rs 10,900 crore for two years to boost adoption of electric vehicles in India, replacing the flagship FAME programme that ran for nine years till March.

The decision on PM Electric Drive Revolution In Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) Scheme was taken at the meeting of the Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters here.

The scheme will support 2,479,000 electric two-wheelers, 316,000 e-three wheelers, and 14,028 e-buses.

The PM E-DRIVE will also support 88,500 charging sites, Vaishnaw said.

The new scheme offers subsidies/demand incentives worth Rs 3,679 crore to incentivise adoption of electric two-wheelers, electric three-wheelers, e-ambulances, e-trucks and other emerging elecric vehicles (EVs).

A sum of Rs 4,391 crore has also been provided for procurement of 14,028 e-buses by state transport undertakings and public transport agencies.

Besides, Rs 500 crore has been earmarked for the deployment of e-ambulances. This is a new initiative of the government to promote the use of e-ambulance for a comfortable patient transport.

A sum of Rs 500 crore has been provided for incentivising adoption of e-trucks.

Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric Vehicle (FAME) Scheme was launched in April 2015.


First Published: Sep 11 2024 | 8:41 PM IST

