Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal signs agreements for investment worth Rs 4.5 trn

Rajasthan chief minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Friday invited industries to participate in the three-day 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit, beginning December 9, and signed investment agreements worth Rs 4.5 trillion. The chief minister signed agreements for investment in the state worth Rs 4.5 trillion, which is estimated to generate 6,78,000 jobs mostly in the renewable energy, education and cement sector, at a roadshow organised by industry body CII. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "This is the first 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit and I urge industry leaders to participate in the event and invest in the state. We promise to provide you with all resources and support needed for setting up your industries," Sharma assured.

The roadshow in Mumbai was the first in the country for promoting 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit. Similar roadshows will be held in Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, as well as in countries such as Japan, South Korea, Singapore, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom and Germany.

The chief minister further said that Rajasthan has already geared up with policies to attract investors and aims to achieve the state's gross domestic product (SGDP) of Rs 30 trillion in the next five year from the current Rs 15 trillion.

"Through the summit, we aim to bring investments to the focus sectors, so as to achieve the dream of making the state into a Rs 30 trillion economy in next 5 years. We not only believe in signing agreements, but also believe in implementing them," he added.

The state is focused on attracting investment in sectors including agriculture, renewable, education and skilling, auto and EV, infrastructure, chemical and petro-chemical, tourism, startups, mining, and electronics system design & manufacturing/IT and ITeS, among others, he said.

More From This Section

State industry minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who was also present on the occasion, said economic power is the most important thing, therefore, the government is committed to make Rajasthan an industrial state in the next five years.

"To achieve this we have made our policies investor friendly and are continuously working on them to attract investment. We also have the political will to make Rajasthan prosperous," he said.

He said, Rajasthan is strategically located geographically as one-third of the freight corridor of the country passes through the state, 500 kilometres of freight corridor passes through it, and the state also has the second largest rail network of the country and the third largest road network.

"Around 40 per cent of the market is all around us. And, therefore, Rajasthan is the place to do business," he added.

The three-day 'Rising Rajasthan' Global Investment Summit will be held in Jaipur from December 9-11.