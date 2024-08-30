Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Railway ministry approves final location survey of Nashik-Dahanu new line

The new line will also provide connectivity from Deccan plateau to Vadhvan port in Dahanu, the foundation stone of which was laid during the day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said

> Former railway officials say pending remodelling projects are crucial
Railway line | Representative Picture
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 30 2024 | 7:29 PM IST
The railway ministry has sanctioned the final location survey for the Nashik-Dahanu new line via Trimbakeshwar and Vangaon, an official said on Friday.

The 100-kilometre line will connect Nashik and Dahanu in Palghar districts and will reduce the travel time considerably between the two important places, a Central Railway spokesperson said.

"Currently, to reach Dahanu from Nashik, trains travel via Kalyan-Bhiwandi-Vasai on the south side or Dhule-Nandurbar-Surat via the north side. The new link is expected to reduce travel time and distance between the two cities. It will boost tourism and provide rail transportation to devotees desirous of visiting Trimbakeshwar temple for darshan of one of the 12 Jyotirlingas and to Panchavati (where Lord Ram stayed during the exile) in Nashik," a Central Railway release stated.

The new line will also provide connectivity from Deccan plateau to Vadhvan port in Dahanu, the foundation stone of which was laid during the day by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, officials said.

"This line will connect multiple towns of Nashik and Palghar districts, thereby, fostering economic growth and development in the region, For the final location survey of the new railway line the ministry has sanctioned Rs.2.50 crore," the spokesperson said.

Topics :Railways Indian RailwaysRailway MinistryNashik

First Published: Aug 30 2024 | 7:29 PM IST

