Home / India News / Rajasthan CM Sharma asks officials to expedite projects announced in Budget

Sharma also reviewed the district-wise progress of development works of various departments and the law and order situation in the state

Bhajan Lal Sharma, Chief Minister, Rajasthan
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 11:00 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday asked officials to expedite the implementation of projects announced in his government's budget.

According to an official statement, he said his government is going to complete one year in office on December 15.

All land allotments and tender process announced in the budget should be completed and preparations for the foundation stone laying made by that period, he said.

Sharma presided over a division level meeting held in Bharatpur Collectorate Auditorium.

Sharma said public servants should perform their duties with full devotion and dedication, keeping the spirit of public service paramount.

He directed officials to complete the initiatives announced in the budget on priority.

Sharma also reviewed the district-wise progress of development works of various departments and the law and order situation in the state.


First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

