Delhi govt identifies sites for Durga idol immersion for devotees' safety

The Delhi government has identified multiple sites across the city for Durga idol immersion to ensure safe and coordinated process for the devotees. In compliance with environmental regulations, idol immersion in rivers, including the Sahibi River, is strictly prohibited,an official statement said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The Delhi government announced comprehensive plans for Durga idol immersion. With directives issued to Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) a month in advance, the government has identified 31 immersion sites across the city, an official statement said. SDMs will conduct inspections of these sites in collaboration with the concerned departments ensuring that all necessary arrangements are in place, the statement read.

The Delhi government has asked everyone to adhere to the guidelines and maintain cleanliness at the sites.

"In a meeting chaired by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of West Delhi on October 10, the Delhi government outlined comprehensive plans for Durga Pooja idol immersions, with a strong focus on public safety, environmental protection and smooth execution," the statement read.

"The administration has identified artificial ponds at various locations. These ponds will be ready for immersion, ensuring a safe and eco-friendly process. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has been tasked with ensuring the timely completion of these ponds," the statement read. A total of 31 sites have been identified.

All necessary arrangements, including water provision by the Delhi Jal Board and cleanliness by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), have been put in place. Mobile toilets will also be available, it said.

SDMs will oversee the immersion process and inspect all the designated sites. They have been instructed to maintain strict coordination with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Pooja committees, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to ensure public cooperation, it said.

"Strict measures will be in place to prevent unauthorised idol immersion in the Sahibi River. The Delhi Police and DDA will patrol the riverbank, ensuring no violations occur," the statement read.