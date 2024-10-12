Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / Delhi govt identifies sites for Durga idol immersion for devotees' safety

Delhi govt identifies sites for Durga idol immersion for devotees' safety

In compliance with environmental regulations, idol immersion in rivers, including the Sahibi River, is strictly prohibited,an official statement said

Durga Puja
The Delhi government has asked everyone to adhere to the guidelines. | Image: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 10:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Delhi government has identified multiple sites across the city for Durga idol immersion to ensure safe and coordinated process for the devotees.

In compliance with environmental regulations, idol immersion in rivers, including the Sahibi River, is strictly prohibited,an official statement said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Delhi government announced comprehensive plans for Durga idol immersion. With directives issued to Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) a month in advance, the government has identified 31 immersion sites across the city, an official statement said.

SDMs will conduct inspections of these sites in collaboration with the concerned departments ensuring that all necessary arrangements are in place, the statement read.

The Delhi government has asked everyone to adhere to the guidelines and maintain cleanliness at the sites.

"In a meeting chaired by the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of West Delhi on October 10, the Delhi government outlined comprehensive plans for Durga Pooja idol immersions, with a strong focus on public safety, environmental protection and smooth execution," the statement read.

More From This Section

LIVE: NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai

Tata gave us salt, some industrialists taking away our saltpan land: Uddhav

RSS wants to make country uniform, won't succeed: Cong on Bhagwat's speech

Woman hires contract killer to murder her daughter, gets killed herself

With burning of Ravan's effigies, people celebrate Dussehra across nation

"The administration has identified artificial ponds at various locations. These ponds will be ready for immersion, ensuring a safe and eco-friendly process. The Irrigation and Flood Control Department has been tasked with ensuring the timely completion of these ponds," the statement read. A total of 31 sites have been identified.

All necessary arrangements, including water provision by the Delhi Jal Board and cleanliness by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), have been put in place. Mobile toilets will also be available, it said.

SDMs will oversee the immersion process and inspect all the designated sites. They have been instructed to maintain strict coordination with Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), Pooja committees, and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to ensure public cooperation, it said.

"Strict measures will be in place to prevent unauthorised idol immersion in the Sahibi River. The Delhi Police and DDA will patrol the riverbank, ensuring no violations occur," the statement read.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Rajnath performs 'Shastra Puja' at Army's 33 Corps HQ on Dussehra

35 incidents related to Durga Puja in Bangladesh since Oct 1, 17 arrested

Happy Dussehra 2024: Wishes and greetings to share with your loved ones

Dussehra 2024: Top 5 places in Delhi to watch Ravan Dahan this year

Durga Puja an occasion to fully devote to the Goddess: President Murmu

Topics :Durga PujaDurga idol immersion caseDelhi

First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 10:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story