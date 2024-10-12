Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra, two detained

NCP leader Baba Siddique shot dead in Mumbai's Bandra, two detained

The firing took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar

Baba Siddiqui
File Photo of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui.
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2024 | 10:40 PM IST
Three unidentified persons fired at and injured Baba Siddiqui of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP in Mumbai's Bandra East on Saturday evening.
The former state minister has been admitted in Lilavati Hospital nearby with grievous injuries, a police official said.
The firing took place outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddiqui's office near Colgate ground in Nirmal Nagar, the official added.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said Mumbai police commissioner Vivek Phansalkar had told him that two alleged shooters have been taken into custody.
One of them is from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Haryana, while a third accused fled from the spot, the CM told TV channels.
Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio, arrived at Lilavati Hospital some time after the incident.
Siddiqui, a three time-former MLA, had recently joined the NCP from the Congress.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, "The incident of firing on NCP leader, former Minister of State, my colleague Baba Siddiqui who has been in the Legislature for a long time is very unfortunate, condemnable and painful. I was shocked to know that he died in this incident. I have lost my good colleague, and friend. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack. I offer my heartfelt tributes to Baba Siddiqui."


(More details awaited).

 


First Published: Oct 12 2024 | 10:40 PM IST

