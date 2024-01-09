Home / India News / Rajasthan CM Sharma flags power companies' debt burden of Rs 90,000 cr

Rajasthan CM Sharma flags power companies' debt burden of Rs 90,000 cr

He said the state has immense natural resources in the field of renewable energy

He said self-reliance in energy production is very important to provide relief to the common people through various public welfare schemes
Press Trust of India Jaipur

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 7:21 AM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Monday said power companies in the state have a debt of about 90,000 crore and a large portion of the budget is going towards repaying this debt.

He said the state has immense natural resources in the field of renewable energy.

"With proper policy formulation and implementation in this area, the Energy Department can generate resources and employment on a large scale for the development and bright future of the state," Sharma said.

He said self-reliance in energy production is very important to provide relief to the common people through various public welfare schemes.

Sharma was addressing the review meeting of the Energy Department at the Chief Minister's Office on Monday.

He directed the officials to prepare a road map for the future keeping in mind the energy needs of the state. The focus of the department should be on giving real and concrete results instead of manipulation of data, he said.

The chief minister said it should be ensured that the common people get uninterrupted power supply at affordable rates. "This period is very important for the farmers for the rabi crop. They should get uninterrupted power supply," he said.

Sharma said the supply from Chhattisgarh-based coal mines, allotted to Rajasthan, was disrupted in the last few years due to various reasons. Now, with better coordination, the state will not have any problem in supplying coal, he said.

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 7:21 AM IST

