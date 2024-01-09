Focus on infra, agri, education, sports in budget for 2024-25: Soren

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday held a meeting with officials to review preparations for the state budget for the 2024-25 fiscal.

He directed the officials to focus on infrastructure, education, sports, industry, health, agriculture, electricity, water supply, road, housing and social security in the upcoming state budget.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Taking stock of the preparations for the budget for the next fiscal at the state secretariat, the CM said that special focus should be given to villages, agriculture, farmers and youths in the budget.

Strengthening the rural economy is the priority of the state government, he said.

The CM added that a better budget should be prepared keeping in mind the priorities and aspirations of all the people.

Welfare of the poor is the aim of our government. The benefits of state government schemes should reach the last person, he said. State finance minister Rameshwar Oraon, chief secretary L Khiyangte and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.