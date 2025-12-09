Home / India News / Rajasthan CM steps up action against overloading and illegal liquor

Rajasthan CM steps up action against overloading and illegal liquor

Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma stressed that improved revenue performance would directly support development projects underway across the state

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM
The Rajasthan Chief Minister also directed officials to issue as many permits as possible for new buses to strengthen public transport | (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 9:30 AM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma directed key revenue-related departments to prepare a target-based action plan to accelerate revenue collection for the 2025-26 financial year, emphasising that robust revenue mobilisation is essential for the state's development and the smooth execution of welfare schemes.

Chairing a review meeting with officials from the Excise, Transport, Commercial Taxes, and Registration & Stamps departments, the Chief Minister said the government is committed to inclusive growth and the welfare of all sections of society. He stressed that improved revenue performance would directly support development projects underway across the state.

During the review of the Commercial Taxes Department, Sharma said the reduction in GST rates introduced by the central government must translate into tangible benefits for consumers. He called for strict monitoring to curb tax evasion, a crackdown on fake taxpayers, and the establishment of a more transparent tax system.

During the Transport Department briefing, the Chief Minister directed officials to issue as many permits as possible for new buses to strengthen public transport. Stating that overloaded vehicles pose safety hazards and reduce state revenue, he ordered rigorous enforcement to curb overloading across Rajasthan.

During the review of the Excise Department, Sharma instructed officials to work closely with the police to prevent the inflow of illegal liquor from neighbouring states. He asked for enhanced border vigilance and more decisive action against the sale of illicit liquor within Rajasthan.

The Chief Minister also asked the Registration and Stamps Department to simplify property registration processes to provide greater convenience to citizens.

Chief Secretary V. Srinivas and senior officials from all four departments attended the meeting.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

