NCRTC clears DPR for Namo Bharat link across Gurugram-Faridabad-Noida

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) has completed the detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor that will connect Gurugram, Faridabad and Noida, Hindustan Times reported. The project is estimated to cost around ₹15,000 crore.

Work on the 61-km corridor is expected to begin in December 2026. According to the officials in the report, the project may take around 4.5 years to finish. The route will reportedly include two stations in Gurugram, two in Faridabad, one in Noida and one in Greater Noida.

Route to link key NCR hubs

According to the report, the corridor will start from the IFFCO Chowk Namo Bharat station in Gurugram -- the same location planned for the Delhi-Bawal RRTS line. From here, the alignment will run eastwards through Faridabad’s Bata Chowk and Noida’s Sector-142 before merging at the Surajpur Namo Bharat station in Greater Noida.