Datanomics: Commercial buildings emerge as the second-deadliest fire sites

A fire at a Goa nightclub in the early hours of December 7 killed at least 25 people and injured six others. Police suspect electric firecrackers were responsible for the tragedy. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), commercial buildings are the second-leading sites for accidental fire deaths in India, accounting for 3.5 per cent of all fire deaths in 2023.

Fires in residential buildings cause most deaths

Residential buildings were the deadliest sites, accounting for 54.2 per cent of fire deaths in 2023 according to the NCRB. The total number of fire deaths declined to 7,054 in 2023 from 9,329 in 2020.