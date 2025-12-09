Home / India News / PM Modi expresses grief over demise of renowned social activist Baba Adhav

Veteran socialist leader and prominent activist Dr Baba Adhav, a towering figure in Maharashtra's labour and social justice movements, passed away in Pune on Monday evening at the age of 95

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief, saying Baba Adhav's contributions to labour rights and social equity were "unparalleled"
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 8:28 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed deep grief over the demise of renowned social activist and labour leader Baba Adhav, saying he will be remembered for his lifelong efforts to empower the marginalised and further labour welfare.

In the X post, PM Modi posted, "Baba Adhav Ji will be remembered for his efforts to serve society through various causes, notably empowering the marginalised and furthering labour welfare. Pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Veteran socialist leader and prominent activist Dr Baba Adhav, a towering figure in Maharashtra's labour and social justice movements, passed away in Pune on Monday evening at the age of 95. He was undergoing treatment at Poona Hospital.

Adhav, revered across the state for his decades-long work for the deprived, unorganised and marginalised communities, dedicated his life to securing rights and dignity for hamals, rickshaw drivers, construction workers, labourers and other informal-sector groups. He was instrumental in creating major worker-led initiatives, including the Hamal Panchayat, and championed transformative campaigns such as 'One Village - One Water Source'.

Deeply influenced by Shiv, Phule, Shahu, and Ambedkarite ideology, as well as the Satyashodhak tradition, Adhav continued working for public causes even in his final months, advocating justice and welfare for the working class and vulnerable groups.

Condolences poured in from across the political spectrum.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed grief, saying Baba Adhav's contributions to labour rights and social equity were "unparalleled" and that his demise marked "the end of an era in Maharashtra's social reform movement."

Adhav's mortal remains will be kept for public homage on Monday at 10 am at Hamal Bhavan, Market Yard. The last rites will be performed between 4 pm and 5 pm.

With his passing, Maharashtra has lost one of its most respected and influential social activists, leaving a deep void in the state's progressive and labour rights movements.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiDevendra FadnavisMaharashtra

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 8:28 AM IST

