Rajasthan goes aggressive on illegal mining, imposes fines of over Rs 70 cr

The Rajasthan government has imposed fines of over Rs 70 crore and registered three FIRs against illegal mining activities in Nagaur district, a mines department official said.

The action, taken under the supervision of Director (mines) Deepak Tanwar, is part of the state government’s zero-tolerance policy on illegal mining, a major issue in the mineral-rich state.

Rajasthan produces 22 major minerals and 36 minor ones. It is India’s sole producer of lead, zinc, wollastonite, selenite, calcite, and gypsum. According to a mines department official, most illegal mining activities involve gravel and masonry stone.

Principal Secretary (mines) T Ravikant said the government would take all possible actions to collect revenues and curb illegal mining, including adopting an aggressive strategy. “We have given instructions to take effective action on illegal mining activities,” he said.

Revenue collection will be monitored daily, and negligence will not be tolerated, he said.

The Rajasthan Mineral Policy 2024 aims to increase the mining sector’s contribution to the state’s gross domestic product from 3.4 per cent currently to 5 per cent by financial year (FY) 2029-30, and 6-8 per cent by FY47.

The mines department has collected revenues of over Rs 8,350 crore with a growth rate of 22.58 per cent till March 15 in comparison to corresponding period last year, which is a new record so far.