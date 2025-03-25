Home / India News / Recruitment of over 16K teachers to begin in 1st week of April: Andhra CM

Recruitment of over 16K teachers to begin in 1st week of April: Andhra CM

CM hinted that the teacher recruitment could incorporate Scheduled Castes (SCs) sub categorisation under a, b, c and d categories

Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra CM
Chief Minister said the teacher recruitment should start in the first week of April and finish with their appointment by the time schools reopen for the next academic year. | Image: X/@ncbn
Press Trust of India Amaravati
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 2:30 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said here that the process for recruiting 16,347 teachers through District Selection Committee examination will begin in the first week of April.

Addressing the third collectors conference at the secretariat, the Chief Minister said the teacher recruitment should start in the first week of April and finish with their appointment by the time schools reopen for the next academic year in June. 

"In the first week (of April), mega DSC notification will be issuedIt (recruitment procedure) should start in April and get completed by the time schools reopen, along with the training," said Naidu during the collectors' conference.

Further, the CM hinted that the teacher recruitment could incorporate Scheduled Castes (SCs) sub categorisation under a, b, c and d categories.

According to Naidu, the state has forwarded the one-man commission report of Rajiv Ranjan Mishra on SC sub categorisation to the Centre and another key stakeholder.

Based on their feedback, the CM said the state will go forward as promised in the run up to the 2024 polls.

Also Read

Georgia National University to set up varsity in Andhra at Rs 1,300 cr

Noted Gandhian Krishna Bharati dies; PM Modi, Andhra CM Naidu pay tribute

Premium

Andhra Pradesh bags nearly Rs 4 trillion green investments in 8 months

Oji India opens new factory in Andhra's Sri City, to generate 300 jobs

Breakfast meeting revives Ashok Leyland's stalled bus plant in Andhra

He called on the district collectors to conduct the DSC examination perfectly.

Noting that welfare, development and good governance are three major pillars, Naidu reminded the collectors that they should be always mindful of these three pillars.

He highlighted that for eradication of poverty and people to be happy, welfare programmes are imminent, especially at a time when aspirations are high.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE: New Income Tax Bill to be taken up in monsoon session of Parliament, says FM Sitharaman

Sri Lanka court sentences Indian to hard labour over cricket match fixing

Govt rejects allegations of bias in MGNREGA fund release amid Oppn protest

Eid 2025: When is Eid-ul-Fitr in India, March 31 or April 1? Know more

Delhi Budget: ₹500 cr for Yamuna cleanup; ₹250 cr for new sewer lines

Topics :Andhra PradeshChandrababu NaiduTeachers

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story