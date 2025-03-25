Sri Lanka court sentences Indian to hard labour over cricket match fixing

An Indian national was on Tuesday sentenced to four years of rigorous imprisonment by the high court in the central town of Matale in connection with a 2024 case of fixing a cricket match.

Yogi Patel was charged based on a complaint by Upul Tharanga, chairman of Sri Lanka selectors, over a proposal to fix matches in the Legends League T20 tournament played in Kandy.

Patel, who was tried in absentia as he had fled the country despite a travel ban by the court, was arrested in March last year and later released on bail in May under strict bail conditions.

After he fled the country, his lawyers told the court that he had fled due to death threats.

The judge had previously ordered the police's CID to issue an interpol warrant for Patel's arrest.

Sri Lanka, in 2019, adopted the Prevention of Sports Related Corruption Act which carries jail terms up to 10 years and fines of over USD 5,50,000.

Local media reports said the accused was also fined Sri Lankan Rupees (SLR) 85 million and ordered to pay SLR 2 million to Tharanga for defamation.