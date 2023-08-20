Rajasthan govt clears Rs 381 cr for development of 6 canal water projects

The Rajasthan government has approved Rs 381.74 crore for the development and strengthening of six canal water projects in different areas of the state.

With this approval, Rs 79.94 crore will be for water availability in Rajsamand dam by increasing the capacity of Khari feeder, Rs 17.60 crore for Balera and Sanchore lift distribution system of Narmada Canal Project, and Rs 8.05 crore for Bhimgudha distributary system.

A sum of Rs 14.43 crore for Ratoda distributary system, Rs 20.47 crore for Manki distributary system and Rs 241.25 crore for strengthening of Parvati main canal in Baran district will be spent.

The work of a filter plant will be done near Bada Talab in Guda Vishnoiyan located in Luni, Jodhpur. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a financial proposal of Rs 123.53 crore for this, according to a statement.

With this, the water distribution system will be strengthened and 70 villages will be benefitted.