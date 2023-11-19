Rajasthan govt collected over Rs 35k cr tax on petrol, diesel, alleges Puri

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday alleged that the price of petrol in Rajasthan was the highest in the country because of taxes imposed by the Congress government in the state, adding that the Rajasthan government has collected tax of Rs 35,975 crore on petrol and diesel.

"In the last two years, the Rajasthan government has collected tax of Rs 35,975 crore on petrol and diesel till November 2021-2022 and 2022-2023. Rajasthan alone collected Rs 2000 crore more than 18 other states and Union Territories," Puri said.

The Minister said that when the tax collection in Rajasthan is compared to that in 18 states and union territories, it is very high.

The tax collection of these 18 states and union territories, including Delhi, Uttarakhand, Nagaland, Lakshadweep, Manipur, Ladakh, Daman and Diu, Jammu and Kashmir, is Rs 32,597 crore, Puri said, according to the statement.

Today, the average rate of petrol across the country is Rs 96.72 per litre, but in Ganganagar in Rajasthan it is Rs 113.34 per litre, Puri said in poll-bound Rajasthan.

Targeting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his statement that the central government is imposing more tax on petrol and diesel, Puri said the Chief Minister should look into his own affairs.

Rajasthan will undergo legislative assembly polls on November 25 while the counting of votes, along with four other poll-bound states, will be held on December 3.

In the 2018 assembly elections, the Congress won 99 seats, while the BJP won 73 seats in the 200-member House. Gehlot eventually took the oath as CM with the support of BSP MLAs and Independent legislators.