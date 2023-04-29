Home / India News / Rajasthan govt realising resolution of 'Nirogi Rajasthan', says CM Gehlot

The minimum monthly pension has also been increased to Rs 1,000 under the social security scheme, he added while highlighting the government's other schemes

Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 6:36 PM IST
The state government is realising its resolution of 'Nirogi Rajasthan', Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Saturday, referring to the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme and the Right to Health Act.

Gehlot was speaking at the inauguration of a building and staff quarters of the Government Prabha Tai Ojha Primary Health Centre, Gusaisar Bada, in Bikaner's Sri Dungargarh.

Speaking on the occasion, Gehlot said education and health care are the priorities of the state government.

Under the Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, free medical facilities up to Rs 25 lakh are being provided to people of the state in all government hospitals, Gehlot said.

The minimum monthly pension has also been increased to Rs 1,000 under the social security scheme, he added while highlighting the government's other schemes.

Ministers BD Kalla, Govindram Meghwal, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, the Congress' Rajasthan unit chief Govind Singh Dotasra and other leaders were present at the event.

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 7:23 PM IST

