Rajasthan govt to set up ₹2,000 crore fund for school infrastructure

The Rajasthan government is going to establish a school infrastructure fund with an allocation of ₹2,000 crore for the repair, reconstruction, and strengthening of dilapidated school buildings, state Parliamentary Affairs, Law and Justice Minister, Jogaram Patel, said.

More than 1,500 classrooms, labs, and computer labs will be constructed in schools for ₹200 crore, he said.

The government also plans to establish the Major Shaitan Singh Skill Development and Training Centre in Jodhpur, to facilitate training for competitive examinations for military families, the minister said.

Approximately ₹323 crore will be spent in schools and Anganwadi centres across the state, to provide sports equipment for children's overall development and play-based education, Patel said.

He stated that AI-based personalised learning labs will be established in 1,000 schools across the state. The current era is one of artificial intelligence, and the vision of a developed India by 2047 can only be realised by connecting rural children with modern technology, Patel added.

He pointed out that the size of the state's economy has increased by 41.39 per cent under the current government.

This Budget has allocated ₹53,978 crore for capital expenditure for infrastructure development, which is more than double the amount allocated in Budget 2023-24, he said.