Home / India News / Rajasthan govt to set up ₹2,000 crore fund for school infrastructure

Rajasthan govt to set up ₹2,000 crore fund for school infrastructure

Rajasthan to create ₹2,000-crore school infrastructure fund, build 1,500 classrooms and AI labs in 1,000 schools as part of wider Budget push on education, jobs, and rural infrastructure

Exam, National exam
premium
The government also plans to establish the Major Shaitan Singh Skill Development and Training Centre in Jodhpur, to facilitate training for competitive examinations for military families | Photo: Shutterstock
Anil Sharma Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2026 | 3:49 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The Rajasthan government is going to establish a school infrastructure fund with an allocation of ₹2,000 crore for the repair, reconstruction, and strengthening of dilapidated school buildings, state Parliamentary Affairs, Law and Justice Minister, Jogaram Patel, said.
 
More than 1,500 classrooms, labs, and computer labs will be constructed in schools for ₹200 crore, he said.
 
The government also plans to establish the Major Shaitan Singh Skill Development and Training Centre in Jodhpur, to facilitate training for competitive examinations for military families, the minister said.
 
Approximately ₹323 crore will be spent in schools and Anganwadi centres across the state, to provide sports equipment for children's overall development and play-based education, Patel said.
 
He stated that AI-based personalised learning labs will be established in 1,000 schools across the state. The current era is one of artificial intelligence, and the vision of a developed India by 2047 can only be realised by connecting rural children with modern technology, Patel added.
 
He pointed out that the size of the state's economy has increased by 41.39 per cent under the current government.
 
This Budget has allocated ₹53,978 crore for capital expenditure for infrastructure development, which is more than double the amount allocated in Budget 2023-24, he said.
 
The law minister stated that under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), over 28 lakh eligible families will receive grants for housing construction by 2029, in the second phase of the scheme.
 
Additionally, ₹150 crore has been allocated for the Panchgaurav Yojana, he said.
 
Under the Chief Minister's Jal Jeevan Mission (Urban), drinking water supply projects will be implemented in a phased manner in 6,245 villages in peri-urban areas for ₹5,000 crore, Patel said.
 
He also stated that an interest subsidy of ₹800 crore will be provided under the interest-free short-term crop loan distribution scheme.
 
The state government has set a target of providing government jobs to 400,000 youth in five years. More than 1.25 lakh jobs have been provided so far, and over 133,000 appointments are underway, Patel said.
 
In accordance with the Budget announcement, a recruitment calendar for more than 100,000 new positions has been released for 2026. Additionally, 25,000 positions will be added, he said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maharashtra's economy projected to grow 7.9% in 2025-26: Economic Survey

LS Speaker's removal: Om Birla to sit in House, not chair proceedings

Maharashtra posts slowest GSDP growth among four largest state economies

Restrictions continue in Kashmir after protests against Khamenei's killing

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar confirms Rajya Sabha bid, thanks voters for trust

Topics :Rajasthan governmentrajasthanSkill development

First Published: Mar 05 2026 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story