Rajasthan: Neem Ka Thana-Kotputli road to be built as a four-lane highway

The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 178 crore to widen the Neem Ka Thana-Kotputli road to make it a four-lane highway

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 4:02 PM IST
The Rajasthan government has sanctioned Rs 178 crore to widen the Neem Ka Thana-Kotputli road to make it a four-lane highway.

The state government is developing a high-quality road network in the state. For this, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved a financial proposal of Rs 178 crore for increasing the width of Neem Ka Thana-Kotputli road, an official statement said on Saturday.

With this, a road divider will be constructed by making 4 lanes of 38 km-long road from Neem police station to Kotputli. In the state budget 2023-24, the chief minister had announced plans to convert this road into a four-lane highway.

Meanwhile, the state government has also sanctioned Rs 14.25 crore for setting up sports academies in seven districts.

Football academies will be set up in Kolida of Sikar and Banswara districts, a cycling academy will be developed in Bikaner, a wrestling academy in Bhilwara, an athletics academy in Rajgarh (Churu), and basketball academies in Barmer and Sikar. These academies will be constructed at a cost of Rs 2 crore each.

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 6:30 PM IST

