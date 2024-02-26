Home / India News / Rajasthan's trade bodies urge govt to amend gold mine auction system

Rajasthan's trade bodies urge govt to amend gold mine auction system

About a decade back, the state had discovered 113.52 million tonnes of gold ore in reserves in the Bhukia-Jagpura village of Banswara district

Anil Sharma Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
The state’s trade bodies and businessmen have urged the government to amend the gold mine auction system and provide mining contracts to local businessmen.

About a decade back, the state had discovered 113.52 million tonnes of gold ore in reserves in the Bhukia-Jagpura village of Banswara district.

State-run Rajasthan State Mineral Exploration Trust has finalised the e-auction of the discovered blocks, which may begin in a month. Copper, nickel, and cobalt are also expected to be excavated from the mines.

The trade bodies claim the excavation would lead to more job opportunities for locals and help the state attract investments in industries, including electronic, petroleum, petrochemical, battery, etc.

Rajasthan Trade and Industry Association’s Executive President Prem Biyani said the e-auction would follow the global tender system but the government should give preference to local businessmen.

Hemendra Singh, a marble mine owner, urged the mines department to invite proposals from private investors to set up a mineral park ahead of excavation.

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

