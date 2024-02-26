PM Modi to virtually inaugurate world's first Vedic clock in Ujjain

The world's first Vedic clock, designed to showcase time according to the ancient Indian traditional Panchang, has been installed in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district and is set for unveiling on March 1.

Scheduled for virtual inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi , the Vedic clock stands tall on an 85-foot tower within Ujjain's Jantar Mantar, adjacent to the Government Jiwaji Observatory, according to a report in The Times of India.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

This unique clock will exhibit information related to Vedic Hindu Panchang, planetary positions, Muhurat, astrological calculations, and predictions, and also indicate Indian Standard Time (IST) and Greenwich Mean Time (GMT). Time calculation is based on the duration from one sunrise to the next.

Shishir Gupta, a member of the Vedic clock development team, told the Times of India, "The world's first Vedic clock is installed at an 85-foot high tower constructed here in Ujjain. The clock will calculate time from one sunrise to another. The time period between the two sunrises will be divided into 30 parts, each hour of 48 minutes, according to ISD. The reading will start from 0:00 with the sunrise functions for 30 hours (an hour of 48 minutes)."

The clock will showcase 30 Muhurats, tithi, and various other time calculations from the Vedic Hindu Panchang.

Shree Ram Tiwari, Director of Maharaja Vikramaditya Research Institute, highlighted the significance, stating that It will be the world's first clock in which Indian time calculation will be displayed.

"The Vedic Clock is installed here as Ujjain has been considered the center of time calculation. The Tropic of Cancer passes through Ujjain." He told TOI.

Historically, Ujjain played a crucial role in determining the world's standard time 300 years ago. The unveiling of the Vedic clock marks a significant achievement, with the foundation stone laid by the then Higher Education Minister and current state Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on November 6, 2022.